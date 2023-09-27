Gardaí Investigating Death of Teenage Girl Following TikTok Challenge

Gardaí are currently investigating the death of a 14-year-old girl, Sarah Mescall, who fell ill after participating in a viral TikTok challenge. The girl, a second-year student at Coláiste Mhuire in Ennis, became sick over the weekend and was rushed to multiple hospitals before she tragically passed away on Monday.

One of the lines of inquiry being pursued investigators is whether the girl’s illness was a result of participating in the TikTok challenge known as “chroming” or the aerosol challenge. This dangerous challenge, which has been linked to several deaths, primarily in Australia, involves inhaling aerosol fumes.

In response to this tragic event, the school has implemented a critical incident management plan and has sought support from psychologists to assist students during this difficult time. The principal has expressed deep sympathy for the girl’s family and friends and has requested privacy for them.

The spokesperson for TikTok has stated that content related to aerosol challenges is strictly prohibited on the platform, and any such content found will be promptly removed. TikTok continues to prioritize the safety and well-being of its community, working with expert partners and providing resources for user safety.

The funeral for the young girl will be held on Friday in Kilnamona Church, followed burial in the adjoining cemetery. The local GAA club, of which the girl was an active member, described her as “lovable, kind, energetic, and fun-loving.”

Gardaí have informed the coroner about the girl’s death, and an investigation file is currently being prepared for further examination.

Sources:

– Garda spokesperson

– TikTok spokesperson