Title: Arson Attack on Connemara Hotel Under Investigation

The investigation surrounding the deliberate arson attack on the Ross Lake House Hotel in Connemara is currently underway. After video footage of the burning building circulated widely on messaging apps and social media platforms, law enforcement authorities are now focusing on this crucial evidence. The disturbing video, captured soon after the fire started, shows the hotel engulfed in flames, leaving it extensively damaged.

Political figures from across the spectrum have expressed their condemnation of the attack. Fianna Fáil has even initiated an internal disciplinary process in response to the actions of two Galway County Councillors who blockaded the hotel. These individuals took this drastic measure after it was announced that the property would be utilized to house 70 male international protection applicants.

The Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth (CEDIY) has kept open the possibility of using the property or site off the N59 for migrants in the future. However, a thorough assessment of the building will need to be conducted in consultation with the provider before any decisions are made.

In an effort to gather more information, the Gardaí have been conducting door-to-door inquiries in the area between Oughterard and Moycullen. They have also appealed to the public for any relevant details that might aid in the investigation.

The incident took place at approximately 11:35 pm and fortunately, there were no individuals inside the building at the time. However, the damage is extensive, requiring the intervention of Fire Services to bring the flames under control.

