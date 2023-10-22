Garda Commissioner Issues Warning Against Defamatory Social Media Comments

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has issued a warning to gardai, ordering them to stop posting and circulating malicious and defamatory comments about their colleagues on social media. This action comes after false allegations about a senior gardai were circulated on WhatsApp, along with messages calling gardai “scabs” for working overtime during recent days of industrial action the Garda Representative Association (GRA).

Harris, a former PSNI deputy chief constable, had recently been involved in a dispute with officers over rosters and working conditions. After a strike was threatened, a compromise was reached earlier this month, leading to the cancellation of the strike. However, it has now emerged that an internal memo has been circulated on behalf of Harris, expressing his concern about the “entirely unacceptable communications” being sent gardai.

The memo states that an investigation has been ordered Harris, and he reserves the right to take further action. It urges any garda or garda staff member who is targeted online trolls within the force to contact their welfare officers for support. The memo emphasizes that the commissioner offers his unequivocal support, encourages reporting of such incidents, and assures that organizational support is available.

This warning comes after the circulation of WhatsApp messages containing false allegations about a senior gardai’s involvement in a drink-driving incident. Last month, the Garda Representative Association passed a vote of no confidence in Harris’s leadership amid the dispute over rota changes and working conditions. However, Harris has expressed that he will not resign and described the vote of no confidence as a “kick in the teeth.”

As a former member of the RUC who served in Northern Ireland for 34 years, Harris has a personal connection to the law enforcement profession as his father, also a senior member of the RUC, was killed the IRA in 1989 in a car bomb attack.

