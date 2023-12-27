Gunman Killed in Restaurant Shooting in Dublin

Summary: In Dublin, a shocking incident unfolded inside a restaurant on Christmas Eve, resulting in the death of a 25-year-old man. Gunmen filmed the graphic content, which is now circulating on social media. Authorities have urged the public not to share the video. A man in his 40s, who was also injured in the shooting, is currently receiving treatment in a serious condition at a local hospital. Police have increased uniformed patrols in Dublin due to concerns about potential reprisal attacks.

Despite the brutal nature of the incident, the video capturing the moment the gunman was killed has been widely circulating on social media platform X. The footage, allegedly filmed the attackers themselves, shows 25-year-old Tristian Sherry lying motionless on the ground, covered in blood moments before his death.

The incident occurred inside a restaurant bustling with customers, including families enjoying Christmas Eve celebrations. An unnamed man in his 40s sustained gunshot wounds during the shooting and is currently undergoing treatment at Browne’s Steakhouse. Gardaí have confirmed that he remains in a serious condition.

As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. Gardaí have appealed to witnesses to come forward and provide any information that may aid their investigation.

Following the incident, authorities have increased uniformed patrols throughout Dublin due to fears of potential reprisal attacks. The heightened security measures aim to reassure the public and maintain public safety.

In light of the disturbing and graphic nature of the video, law enforcement agencies have urged the public not to share it in order to respect the privacy of the deceased and their grieving family.