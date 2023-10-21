Garda Commissioner Issues Warning Against Defamatory Social Media Posts

The Garda Commissioner, Drew Harris, has issued a written warning to gardai, instructing them to refrain from posting and sharing defamatory and malicious comments about their colleagues and superiors on social media. This comes in response to the circulation of false allegations against a senior officer on WhatsApp, as well as the trolling and derogatory remarks made towards gardai who worked overtime during the Garda Representative Association’s recent days of action.

In an internal memo circulated on behalf of Commissioner Harris Kate Mulkerrins, who oversees legal and compliance matters at Garda Headquarters, it was stated that the Commissioner is deeply concerned about the “entirely unacceptable communications” that have taken place. The memo emphasizes the Commissioner’s commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of all members of the gardai.

This warning serves as a reminder to gardai about the importance of maintaining professionalism and respect when using social media. It emphasizes the potential impact that defamatory or malicious comments can have on individuals’ reputations, as well as on the overall morale and cohesion within the police force.

The circulation of false allegations not only undermines trust and confidence among colleagues but also has the potential to damage the reputation of the police force as a whole. Consequently, the Commissioner has taken a proactive approach to address this issue and prevent any further harm.

It is crucial for law enforcement agencies to have clear guidelines in place regarding the use of social media their officers. By setting expectations and reinforcing professional conduct, the Garda Commissioner is taking steps to ensure that the reputation and integrity of the Garda Síochána remain intact.

In conclusion, the Garda Commissioner’s written warning serves as a reminder to all gardai to use social media responsibly and to refrain from engaging in defamatory or malicious behavior towards their colleagues. Such actions not only have the potential to harm reputations but also undermine trust and cohesion within the police force. It is essential for law enforcement agencies to address these issues promptly to maintain public trust and confidence in their operations.

