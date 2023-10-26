TikTok and YouTube Face Legal Action over Social Media Addiction

A number of US states have filed lawsuits against Meta, the parent company of Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp. The lawsuits claim that Instagram has contributed to a mental health crisis among its users, particularly teenagers, causing addiction. In addition, Meta is accused of misleading users about the dangers of its social media platforms. The lawsuits were filed 33 US states, including California and New York, on Tuesday.

Meta is alleged to deliberately push children and teenagers towards social media platforms in order to increase profit, even though the company is aware of the vulnerabilities of young people who seek recognition and likes for their posted content. The lawsuits argue that Meta’s motive is to ensure that young people spend as much time as possible on its platforms.

The lawsuits also cite research which indicates that the use of Meta’s social media platforms children has negative effects such as depression, anxiety, insomnia, disruption of education and daily life, among others. Another accusation is that Meta violates laws prohibiting the collection of data from children under the age of 13.

As a result of these lawsuits, Meta faces potential civil penalties ranging from $1,000 to $50,000 per violation of the relevant state laws.

It is worth noting that teenagers are an appealing demographic for many companies seeking to strengthen brand loyalty. Children and teenagers are more easily influenced, making them valuable to Meta as they can attract more advertisers, particularly those targeting children.

