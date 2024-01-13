Social Media Drug Ring Busted in Kochi

Police authorities in Kochi have successfully apprehended three individuals involved in a drug trafficking operation that was being conducted through a social media group called ‘Third Eye.’ Ajmal M S, Shameer P M, and Vishnu were arrested on Wednesday for their alleged involvement in selling drugs around the Marine Drive area.

During the operation, authorities managed to seize 6.5g of MDMA from Ajmal and Shameer, and approximately 20g of ganja from Vishnu. A significant amount of cash and mobile phones were also confiscated.

It was discovered that the trio used WhatsApp and Telegram as platforms to communicate with potential customers. Messages were posted in the group whenever drugs were available, and interested buyers would place orders specifying the desired quantity. Payments were made through a QR code provided the group.

The drugs were cleverly disguised as candy and dropped at pre-determined locations, with customers being sent pictures of the package and its exact location. The accused individuals charged between `3,000 and `4,500 per gram of drugs.

The investigation was initiated after several young individuals were detained in the Marine Drive area. The police identified a pattern of individuals flocking to the area to collect drugs dropped off the culprits.

Through enhanced surveillance and the analysis of CCTV footage, officers were able to trace the whereabouts of Shameer and Ajmal. The duo was apprehended when they returned from dropping off a batch of drugs. Further interrogation led to the arrest of Vishnu, who was found to be selling ganja in the same region.

In addition to this operation, the police have received intelligence about other drug peddlers operating in the city. They have launched efforts to track down and apprehend these individuals.

The three arrested suspects have been produced in court and remanded in judicial custody. The investigative team continues to gather evidence to ensure a successful prosecution.

This incident serves as a reminder of the increasing use of social media platforms for illegal activities, highlighting the need for collaborative efforts between law enforcement agencies and online platforms to tackle such criminal behavior.