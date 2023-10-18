Boston Man Pleads Guilty to Illegally Possessing Firearm While Under House Arrest

A Boston man, Dumari Shakur Scarlett-Dixon, has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition while under house arrest for four state firearm charges. Scarlett-Dixon, a member of the Heath Street gang, was identified during a 2021 investigation, which revealed that he had been posting videos and images on Snapchat, showcasing his possession of firearms.

At the time of the offense, Scarlett-Dixon was on pre-trial release for four separate state court cases involving unlawful possession of firearms. As a condition of his release, he was under court-ordered home confinement with GPS monitoring at his grandmother’s residence in Weymouth.

During a search of Scarlett-Dixon’s grandmother’s residence, authorities discovered a Bersa 9-millimeter semi-automatic pistol, 59 rounds of ammunition, and marijuana blunts in his bedroom. Possessing a firearm and ammunition while being an unlawful drug user is a serious offense, carrying a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000.

This case was announced Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy, along with James M. Ferguson, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Boston Division, and Brian D. Boyle, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration, New England Division. The investigation received support from the Boston, Quincy, and Lynn Police Departments, as well as the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department.

The prosecution of this case falls under the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) Strike Force Initiative. OCDETF establishes permanent multi-agency task force teams that collaborate on intelligence-driven, multi-jurisdictional operations to disrupt and dismantle significant drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations.

