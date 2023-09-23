BMC Launches New Facilities for Ganeshotsav

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has introduced new services for the citizens during Ganeshotsav, a popular Hindu festival celebrated in Maharashtra, India. This year, BMC has provided facilities to help people find the nearest Ganpati Mandal and idol immersion site.

To make it easier for devotees and tourists, BMC has launched a WhatsApp chatbot called MyBMC on the number 8999-22-8999. This mobile-based service provides information about various civic services and facilities, including the locations of Ganesh Mandals and idol immersion sites. By selecting the “tourist” option and the “main list” option on the chatbot, users can access this information.

Additionally, BMC has also made online registration available on their official website, https://portal.mcgm.gov.in. Under the “Maps, Reports and Insights” tab, users can find a Ganesh Mahotsav Story Map that provides details about Ganesh Mandals, immersion sites, and other relevant information for the festival. This story map not only offers directions from the user’s location to the Ganesh Mandal but also provides navigation guidance and information about public transportation options to reach the immersion site.

These new facilities aim to enhance the convenience of devotees and tourists during Ganeshotsav. It allows them to easily locate the nearest Ganpati Mandal and plan their visit to the idol immersion site. BMC’s efforts demonstrate their commitment to ensuring a seamless experience for all those participating in the festival.

Definitions:

– Ganeshotsav: A Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha, celebrated with great enthusiasm in Maharashtra, India.

– Ganpati Mandal: A community organization that sets up temporary structures to worship Lord Ganesha during the Ganeshotsav festival.

– Idol immersion site: A designated location where devotees gather to immerse the Ganesh idol in water at the conclusion of the festival.

Sources:

– Image source: [source]

– Website: https://portal.mcgm.gov.in