Ganesh Visarjan: Hyderabad Police Officer’s Energetic Dance Goes Viral

A video of a Hyderabad police officer dancing energetically during the Ganesh Visarjan celebrations has gone viral on social media. As the 10-day Ganpati festival came to an end, the officer showcased his enthusiastic dance moves while standing on top of barricades at Hyderabad’s Tank Bund. The crowd cheered and blew whistles in support as he danced to the famous Tamil track “Appadi Podu.”

The video has sparked a mixed response among social media users. Some have applauded the officer’s dance moves, while others have called for action against him, stating that he should be suspended as there is a certain dignity and sanctity associated with the police uniform. Regardless of differing opinions, the video has generated a flurry of comments and shares on various platforms.

Ganesh Visarjan, also known as Ganesha Chaturthi, marks the conclusion of the annual 10-day visit of Lord Ganesha to Earth. As part of the celebrations, idols of Lord Ganesha from pandals (temporary structures) and households are transported to artificial lakes, natural water bodies, and beaches. This farewell is done with great joy and enthusiasm, with crowds of worshipers filling the streets, tossing flowers and vibrant colors into the air, and chanting “Ganpati Bappa Morya.”

The viral video serves as a reminder of the festive spirit and unity that the Ganesh Visarjan celebrations bring to communities. It also highlights the role of police officers in ensuring the smooth conduct of religious processions and public gatherings during such events.

