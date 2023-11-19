WhatsApp Scammers Use False Job Offers to Trick Users

WhatsApp has become the primary communication tool for millions of people around the world, and unfortunately, cybercriminals have found a way to exploit the platform for their scams. A new type of scam has been reported on social media, targeting unsuspecting users with the promise of a well-paying job.

The scam starts with a message from an international number claiming to be from the General Project Director of the Hong Kong Commodity Exchange. In the message, the supposed company official states that they are hiring purchasing personnel. The fake job offer claims that the work can be done from home without much effort or time, as everything is done through WhatsApp, requiring only 30 to 60 minutes a day.

To access the alleged job offer, WhatsApp users simply need to meet the requirement of being over 20 years old and click on the accompanying link. However, clicking the link leads the victim to a fraudulent website that contains malicious code (malware) designed to steal personal information or harm the functioning of the phone.

This new scam adds to the list of deceitful tactics used scammers on WhatsApp. Another recent scam involves a false job offer promising easy money in a short amount of time. Users have received a message supposedly from the HR manager at Job&Talent, asking if they are interested in a part-time job opportunity with good earnings. Like the previous scam, this message also originates from an international number.

The scammers then entice users claiming they can quickly earn money simply liking a series of videos on platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram. They also mention that the user has already earned a substantial amount of money and can begin working immediately to earn even more.

Before gaining access to the so-called job campaign, users are required to perform some initial tasks. These tasks include opening an account in Telegram and sending a code to a number provided the scammer. Victims are then added to a group chat with other victims, where they are instructed to like certain videos on social media.

The deception occurs when users are asked to provide personal information, such as bank account details, in order to receive payment for the likes they have given. However, there is no payment in the end, and the criminals obtain valuable information that can be used for further scams.

It is essential for WhatsApp users to be cautious and skeptical of enticing job offers that seem too good to be true. They should refrain from clicking on suspicious links and never share personal information with unknown individuals online.

FAQs

Q: How can I identify a fake job offer on WhatsApp?

A: Fake job offers often come from international numbers and promise high earnings with minimal effort. They may ask you to click on links or provide personal information.

Q: What should I do if I receive a suspicious job offer on WhatsApp?

A: Do not click on any links or provide personal information. It is best to ignore and delete the message. You can also report the scam to WhatsApp.

Q: How can I protect myself from WhatsApp scams?

A: Be cautious of unsolicited job offers and messages from unknown numbers. Avoid clicking on unknown links and never share personal information with strangers online.

