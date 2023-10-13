‘Ganapath – A Hero is Born’ Releases First Song ‘Hum Aaye Hain’

The makers of ‘Ganapath – A Hero is Born’ have recently dropped the film’s first song, ‘Hum Aaye Hain’, which features the dynamic duo of Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff. This electrifying song is making waves and has gone viral on the internet.

In an Instagram video shared actress Monalisa, she can be seen grooving to the beats of ‘Hum Aaye Hain’ with utmost energy and style. Monalisa looks absolutely stunning in a pink crop top and blue denim jeans. She shared the video with the caption, “Hum Aaye Hain… #ganpath #humaayehain #poser #me”.

The song ‘Hum Aaye Hain’ is beautifully sung Siddharth Basrur and Prakriti Kakar, with the lyrics penned Priya Saraiya. It adds an energetic and captivating essence to the film.

Directed Vikas Bahl, ‘Ganapath – A Hero is Born’ is a sports action film that brings together the talented pair of Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff, who were last seen together in ‘Heropanti’. The movie also features the legendary Amitabh Bachchan and is set to release on October 20 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Monalisa, known for her work in Bhojpuri cinema, has also showcased her talent in various languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Oriya. Currently, she is engaged in the shooting of a Hindi television reality show.

With the release of the first song, ‘Hum Aaye Hain’, the anticipation and excitement for ‘Ganapath – A Hero is Born’ is skyrocketing. Fans are eagerly looking forward to witnessing the on-screen chemistry between Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff, coupled with the mesmerizing performance of Amitabh Bachchan.

