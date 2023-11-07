Discover the Amazing Gaming Experience with Hisense U77HQ 4K TV

Are you looking for a large, high-quality TV that is perfect for gaming with the latest consoles, but also affordable? Look no further! MediaMarkt is offering a great deal on the Hisense U77HQ 4K TV, with a whopping 65-inch screen, now priced at only €749 (RRP: €1299). But that’s not all! You can also take advantage of a cashback offer and get an extra €100 off, bringing the effective price down to just €649.

If you prefer a slightly smaller option and an even more budget-friendly price, you can also opt for the 55-inch version, available for only €549. And just like the larger model, this version also comes with €100 cashback, allowing you to grab it for a mind-boggling €449. However, please note that this offer is almost sold out and only available in certain regions. Check the product page to see if your region is included.

In addition to these incredible TV deals, MediaMarkt’s “Bunte Black Deals” promotion offers a wide range of gaming deals, smartphones, and other 4K TVs at discounted prices. One noteworthy deal is the bundle featuring the Sony DualSense PS5 controller and EA Sports FC 24.

Frequently Asked Questions

What makes the Hisense U77HQ 4K TV stand out?

The Hisense U77HQ offers impressive picture quality at an affordable price. With its VA panel and Full Array Local Dimming (FALD) technology, it delivers exceptional contrast and brightness levels, making both dark and bright scenes look stunning. Additionally, it boasts a peak brightness of up to 1,000 cd/m2, ensuring vibrant colors with HDR content. The TV also utilizes Quantum Dots, similar to Samsung’s QLED TVs, for improved color reproduction.

Is the Hisense U77HQ suitable for gaming?

Yes, the Hisense U77HQ is an excellent choice for gaming. It features a 120Hz display and two HDMI 2.1 ports, allowing you to enjoy games on the PS5 or Xbox Series X in stunning 4K resolution at up to 120 frames per second. With an input lag of approximately 7 to 8 ms, you can expect ultra-responsive gameplay during fast-paced multiplayer battles. The TV also supports Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) for an enhanced gaming experience.

