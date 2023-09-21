New Partnership Provides Free Live Streaming of National League Games

New Zealand Football has announced a long-term content partnership with FIFA, which will result in all men’s and women’s National League games being live-streamed for free. This partnership is expected to significantly increase the availability of football and futsal content for viewers around the world.

The coverage under this new partnership includes international games involving the All Whites and Football Ferns, as well as fixtures from the men’s and women’s National League and the Ford Futsal Superleagues. Additionally, the later stages of the Kate Sheppard Cup and Chatham Cup will also be covered.

Fans will have multiple ways to watch these games, including live streams, on-demand full match replays, and highlights packages. Domestic competitions will have global accessibility, while international friendlies will be available in Aotearoa New Zealand and select international markets.

Andrew Pragnell, the CEO of New Zealand Football, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating that it is a “gamechanger” for providing broader access to football in the country. Pragnell emphasized the importance of making the games accessible to everyone and adapting to the changing landscape of broadcasting.

This content partnership allows New Zealand Football to take control of the rights for their content and directly produce games for their fans. James Wear, New Zealand Football’s GM Brand & Partnerships, sees this as a significant opportunity to further grow the game across the country.

Romy Gai, FIFA’s chief commercial officer, expressed their commitment to globalize football providing fans with access to live matches. Gai believes that this new addition to FIFA+ will help build on the momentum generated the recent FIFA Women’s World Cup and contribute to the continued growth of interest in the sport.

FIFA+ is the platform where fans can access the live streams and is available on the web, through the app, and on select smart TVs. The partnership between New Zealand Football and FIFA aims to create a “one-stop shop” for all football and futsal content in the country.

