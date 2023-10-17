Netflix Expands Gaming Offerings to Smart TVs and PCs

Netflix has announced that it is bringing its gaming feature to smart TVs, smart devices, and personal computers. This expansion follows the streaming giant’s initial foray into mobile gaming earlier this year.

The company had previously conducted a limited beta trial of games on smart TVs and Netflix.com for Canadian and U.K. subscribers. Now, this trial is being rolled out to U.S. subscribers as well.

The addition of games to Netflix’s content lineup is seen as a strategy to retain subscribers as monthly streaming fees increase. By offering video games as an additional perk, Netflix hopes to keep its audience engaged and satisfied.

One highly anticipated game in development is based on the popular TV series “Squid Game.” Additionally, Netflix is exploring the possibility of creating games based on other shows like “Extraction” and “Black Mirror.” There is even talk of a potential game inspired the popular “Grand Theft Auto” franchise.

For those who wish to play video games on Netflix, all it requires is a smartphone and a Netflix subscription. Users participating in the limited beta trial can play games on their TVs using various devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Roku devices, Nvidia Shield TV, and Walmart ONN streaming devices. On PCs and Macs, games can be played directly on Netflix.com using a keyboard and mouse.

Netflix’s game library on mobile devices has been rapidly expanding, offering titles like “Oxenfree,” “Solitaire,” “Cut the Rope,” “LEGO Legacy: Heroes Unboxed,” and games based on the hit series “Stranger Things.”

Mike Verdu, Netflix’s Vice President for Games, expressed excitement about the expansion and emphasized the company’s commitment to providing joy to its members through gaming. Feedback from beta testers will play a crucial role in shaping the future of Netflix’s gaming offerings.

As Netflix continues to make games available on more devices, the company aims to make gaming more accessible and enjoyable to its global membership base.

