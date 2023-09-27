Where to Watch and Stream Game of Thrones Season 8

Game of Thrones Season 8 marked the end of the acclaimed series with its final six episodes. The season brought the White Walkers to Winterfell and saw Daenerys Targaryen reach King’s Landing, culminating in an ending that divided fans. If you’re wondering where you can watch the season online, we have all the information you need.

Game of Thrones Season 8 is available to stream on HBO Max. HBO Max, now known as Max, offers a wide range of content, combining HBO’s original shows with Discovery Plus programming and a vast catalog of blockbuster films and TV shows.

To watch Game of Thrones Season 8 on Max, follow these steps:

1. Go to HBOMax.com/subscribe.

2. Click “Sign Up Now.”

3. Choose your plan:

– $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (with ads)

– $15.99 per month or $149.99 per year (ad-free)

– $19.99 per month or $199.99 per year (ultimate ad-free)

4. Enter your personal information and password.

5. Select “Create Account.”

Max With Ads allows streaming at Full HD resolution on up to two supported devices simultaneously. Max Ad-Free removes commercials, enables streaming on two devices at once in Full HD, and allows for 30 offline downloads. Max Ultimate Ad-Free allows streaming on four devices simultaneously in 4K Ultra HD resolution, with Dolby Atmos audio and 100 offline downloads.

The main cast of Game of Thrones Season 8 includes Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister, Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen, Kit Harington as Jon Snow, Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark, and Maisie Williams as Arya Stark, among others.

The synopsis for Game of Thrones Season 8 is as follows: “The War between the living and the dead has begun, the Wall has fallen, and the Night King’s army is advancing on Westeros. The north defends the continent, but in the end, who will sit on the Iron Throne?”

Please note that the streaming services mentioned above are subject to change. The information provided was accurate at the time of writing.

Sources:

– [HBO Max](https://www.hbomax.com/)

– [IMDb](https://www.imdb.com/)