How to Watch and Stream Game of Thrones Season 2 on HBO Max

If you’re a fan of Game of Thrones and want to catch up on Season 2, you’re in luck. The show, which premiered in 2012, continues the gripping storylines and political intrigue of the power struggles in the land of Westeros. Here’s how you can watch and stream Game of Thrones Season 2 on HBO Max.

Game of Thrones Season 2 is available for streaming on HBO Max. The season aired from April 1, 2012, to June 3, 2012, and consists of 10 episodes. The events in Season 2 are based on the second novel in George R.R. Martin’s series, A Clash of Kings. The season explores the aftermath of Ned Stark’s execution, the escalating conflict between the Stark and Lannister families, Tyrion’s role as Hand of the King, and the preparations for the Battle of Blackwater. The original cast, including Emilia Clarke, Lena Headey, Peter Dinklage, and others, reprise their roles in Season 2.

To watch Game of Thrones Season 2 on HBO Max, you need to set up an account and choose from their available plans. HBO Max offers several subscription options:

– The basic plan (with Ads) costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

– The Ad-Free plan costs $15.99 per month or $149.99 per year.

– The Ultimate Ad-Free plan costs $19.99 per month or $199.99 per year.

If you already have an Amazon Prime Video or Hulu subscription, you can add HBO Max for an additional $15.99 per month. To start streaming, create an HBO Max account with your email and password, choose your payment method, and log in to the platform. Then, select Game of Thrones from the available TV shows and movies, choose Season 2, and start streaming.

In Season 2 of Game of Thrones, viewers can expect thrilling plotlines, intense battles, and the emergence of a looming ancient evil. As seven noble families vie for control of Westeros, the Night’s Watch, a forgotten military order, stands as the last defense against the icy horrors that threaten the realm.

Sources:

– Game of Thrones Season 2 on HBO Max

– HBO Max subscription plans and pricing options