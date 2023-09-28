Evil Genius Games Sues Netflix for Wrongful Termination Over ‘Rebel Moon’ TTRPG

Evil Genius Games, a table-top game company, has filed a lawsuit against Netflix for wrongful termination over the planned creation of a tabletop role-playing game based on Zack Snyder’s upcoming film “Rebel Moon.” According to court documents obtained TheWrap, Evil Genius alleges that Netflix had agreed in March 2023 to develop the game in conjunction with the film’s release.

Evil Genius claims to have paid Netflix for the licensing rights and agreed to share profits from the game. The company asserts that they had already invested significant time and resources into the project, including creating a 228-page World Bible expanding on Snyder’s envisioned universe, a 430-page players guide, and a 337-page game master’s guide. They also provided “missing background information vital to the story” and a “cohesive backstory” for the entire franchise.

However, on May 25, 2023, Netflix terminated the agreement, alleging that Evil Genius had violated confidentiality provisions showcasing artwork at an industry trade show. Evil Genius maintains that they had received Netflix’s approval to use the artwork before the event. Two weeks later, Netflix claimed sole ownership of all the work done Evil Genius for the game, refusing to release it or compensate the company.

The lawsuit alleges that Netflix used the alleged breach as an excuse to appropriate Evil Genius’ intellectual property and prevent the release of the game. Evil Genius CEO David Scott expressed disappointment and called on supporters to contact Netflix and Zack Snyder to advocate for the release of the game.

Representatives for Netflix have not yet responded to requests for comment. Evil Genius Games’ lawsuit seeks compensation and recognition for their work and the opportunity to release the game for fans to enjoy.

Source: TheWrap