Richmond vs Hawthorn: AFL Match Details

Richmond will face off against Hawthorn this Friday night at Cazaly’s Stadium in Cairns. The Round 8 match is scheduled to begin at 6:45pm local time.

Fans can catch the action on 7plus and Fox Footy, with the broadcast starting at 7:30pm AEDT (6:30pm local time). Additionally, the match can be streamed live on 7mate, Fox Footy Kayo, and the AFLW Official App.

Tickets for the game are priced at only $10 for adults, and children under 18 can attend for free with a valid ticket. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster. Members will receive ticketing information directly via email. To update or change your email address or view your membership barcode, log in to your MyRichmond account.

Open training will be held at Cazaly’s Stadium on Thursday, October 19. Gates open at 1:15pm, with the training session starting at 1:45pm and a short signing session to follow. Fans can also look forward to an appearance from Sash the mascot.

On game day, the gates will open at 4:00pm. The U17.5 Youth Girls match between Cape York and Cairns Lions will kick off at 4:15pm as a curtain raiser clash.

For those driving to the stadium, limited parking is available nearby at locations such as DFO and the industrial area of Newell Street. It is important to obey traffic signs at all times, and note that the Cazaly’s Social Club carpark is reserved for club members only. There is no public parking within the Cazaly’s Stadium precinct.

Public transport options include bus and taxi. Buses 141, 142, and 143 depart from Cairns Central Terminal on Spece Street every 20 minutes on weekdays, with a stop at Mulgrave Road. Taxis will be available at Tills Street and the Cazaly’s Social Club taxi ranks after the match.

To show your continued support for the Richmond AFLW team and gain access to home games in 2023, becoming an AFLW member is the best way. For any questions regarding AFLW membership, you can call 1300 742 466 or visit strongandbold.com.au.

Although the Roar Store will not be present at the game in Cairns, you can always shop online for the latest merchandise and deck yourself out in the current AFLW range.

If you want to further support the AFLW program, you can become one of five sponsors for your favorite AFLW player. This sponsorship will provide you with exclusive event access, meet and greet opportunities, and signed merchandise.

For real-time updates, live scores, and stats on game day, follow Richmond’s AFLW team on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. You can also download the Richmond Official App for live scores and stats delivered straight to your phone or tablet.

