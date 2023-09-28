Telegram Introduces Mini-Apps, Aims to Become a Super-App

Telegram, the popular chat application, has announced a new feature that allows developers to run mini-apps within the platform. Similar to the mini-apps found in WeChat, these mini-apps provide flexible interfaces that can replace traditional internet websites. Developers can integrate functionalities such as payments through electronic wallet providers, push notifications, and performing tasks currently done bots.

This move signifies Telegram’s ambition to become a super-app, a platform where various mini-apps developed external parties can run. With around 800 million daily users worldwide, Telegram has the advantage of being available in regions where other chat applications like WhatsApp or WeChat are restricted due to political reasons. The introduction of mini-apps further solidifies Telegram’s position as a versatile communication platform.

To develop these mini-apps, Telegram’s founder, Pavel Durov, and his team sought assistance from Tencent, the parent company of WeChat. These mini-apps are based on JavaScript, a widely used programming language, making them easy to implement. The application will also be based on a distributed computing ecosystem, similar to P2P protocols or cryptocurrency.

Interestingly, this integration of mini-apps into Telegram is indirectly connected to the TON Foundation, which was initially created to provide a cryptocurrency platform for Telegram users. Although the project was halted the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Durov is now implementing part of the TON Foundation’s decentralized software infrastructure into Telegram’s mini-apps. This allows users in countries where cryptocurrency is restricted topass such limitations and utilize the TON infrastructure.

To support the development of mini-applications on Telegram, Tencent will provide cloud infrastructure and potentially financial support to startups adopting the TON infrastructure. This collaboration also allows Chinese developers already active on Tencent’s platform to export their applications to Telegram easily, expanding their reach to international audiences.

Overall, the introduction of mini-apps on Telegram opens up a new realm of possibilities for developers and positions Telegram as a strong competitor in the race to become a super-app, alongside Elon Musk’s X platform. It remains to be seen how this move will be received regulators and authorities, as well as how it will impact the landscape of chat applications and mini-app ecosystems.

