Tennis Stars Face Death Threats on Social Media from Gamblers, Says Judy Murray

Tennis coach Judy Murray has revealed that young tennis stars are receiving death threats on social media from gamblers who have lost money on their matches. Speaking at the Cheltenham Literature Festival, Murray discussed the difficulties she faced in protecting young female players while serving as the captain of Great Britain’s Fed Cup team.

Murray emphasized the importance of educating young players on how to use social media responsibly, as the abusive messages they receive can be “horrifying” and “destructive.” She explained that some players, particularly those who have lost matches that led to gamblers losing bets, receive death threats and abuse. Murray noted that as an older person, she is better equipped to handle such abuse, whereas younger players in their late teens and early 20s find it particularly frightening.

The issue of online abuse in tennis is not limited to young players. Judy Murray also spoke about how her son, Andy Murray, faced intense criticism from the media as he rose through the ranks of tennis. She described it as the “hardest thing to deal with” after the financial demands of the sport.

The prevalence of gambling in tennis is significant, with roughly £40 billion spent on tennis gambling globally each year. A quarter of that amount is wagered on lower-level matches where the prize money is no more than £1,600. These statistics come from an investigation The Washington Post newspaper last month.

Several British tennis stars have experienced online abuse, including Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter. Raducanu, who became the first British female player to win a Grand Slam singles title since 1977, deleted Instagram and WhatsApp from her phone due to the abuse she received after her exit from the Australian Open. Boulter, Britain’s No. 1 female player, mentioned that players receive abuse regardless of whether they win or lose.

Marcus Willis, who made his Wimbledon debut in 2016, has also faced abusive comments about his weight on social media. His mother, Cathy Willis, had to defend him from trolls online.

Murray stressed the importance of focusing on the opinions of those who truly matter, such as friends and family, rather than the criticism from strangers in the media and online.

