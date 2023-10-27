Galbani Utilizes Pinterest to Boost Sales and Expand Market Reach

In a strategic move to promote their Mascarpone range, Italian cheese group Galbani has enlisted the support of Pinterest By Havas, a collaboration between the renowned social media platform and Havas Market France. The goal was to assess the impact of Pinterest on in-store sales. The results, revealed exclusively to Emarketing.fr, show promising outcomes for Galbani.

For the second consecutive year in spring 2023, Galbani turned to Pinterest as a platform to showcase their Mascarpone range. Focusing on Easter recipes, a peak period for consumption of their flagship product, Galbani aimed to provide online users with fresh ideas for utilizing Mascarpone and ultimately encourage their product purchase.

Pauline Gilain, Galbani’s product manager, highlighted Pinterest as the ideal social network for communication due to its vast audience of individuals searching for inspiration and recipes. The campaign’s objective was to inspire French consumers offering dessert ideas featuring Mascarpone. Collaborating with their media and digital agency partners, Galbani developed powerful creative assets and executed an effective campaign targeting both brand awareness and sales.

Together with Havas Market France and Pinterest, Galbani utilized the “Pinterest Havas” solution, launched a year ago. They designed two campaigns with distinct objectives: a reach campaign and a consideration campaign. Over a six-week period, Galbani utilized standard and video pins on the social media platform to engage their target audience. They strategically positioned themselves within Pinterest’s dessert recipe themes, such as Easter recipes, Fondant, and Tiramisu, as well as leveraging high-performing SEA Google and SEO Pinterest keywords. Galbani also highlighted their content on their Galbani website. Consequently, their efforts reached 7.2 million unique contacts.

Taking their evaluation a step further from 2022, Galbani sought to measure the impact of their Pinterest posts on in-store sales. By deploying LiveRamp’s “conversion Lift,” an incremental measurement of Pinterest’s influence on online and offline sales (specifically Carrefour stores), Galbani discovered a continuous increase in conversion rates and incremental sales volume. The campaign resulted in a remarkable 12% increase in incremental sales volume for the Mascarpone product among individuals exposed to the campaign compared to those who were not exposed. Additionally, there was a 6.8% recruitment of new consumers for this product. The positive effects of the campaign also extended to other ranges within the Galbani product portfolio, noting a noteworthy 9% increase in incremental sales. Remarkably, this impactful campaign achieved a cost per 1000 impressions (CPM) of just €1.28, far surpassing the industry benchmark of €2, as highlighted Havas Market France.

FAQ:

What is Mascarpone?

Mascarpone is a rich Italian cream cheese, known for its smooth and velvety texture. It is often used in desserts, particularly in Tiramisu recipes.

What is Pinterest?

Pinterest is a social media platform that enables users to discover and save ideas for various interests, including recipes, home decor, fashion, and more. Users can create virtual pinboards and explore content curated others.

What does “reach” and “consideration” campaigns mean?

A reach campaign focuses on maximizing the number of people who see the brand’s content, aiming to create awareness and exposure. On the other hand, a consideration campaign seeks to encourage users to take further actions, such as visiting a website, making a purchase, or engaging with the brand in some way.

