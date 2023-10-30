Eagles Coach Addresses Running Back’s Social Media Mistake

Fresh Perspective on Boosting Players’ Mental Stamina

PHILADELPHIA — Eagles coach Nick Sirianni has addressed running back Kenneth Gainwell’s recent social media blunder, emphasizing the importance of maintaining focus and avoiding distractions during games. Gainwell, a talented third-year back out of Memphis, made the mistake of responding to a negative comment on social media during halftime of Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders.

Coach Sirianni expressed his disappointment in Gainwell’s actions, stating, “Should he respond to somebody that’s DM’ing him? No, he shouldn’t respond to that guy or that girl at all. And so, yes of course we talked to him about that, to be locked in and focused and not worried about outside noise. He knows he made a mistake responding back to that person.”

It is crucial for athletes to maintain their mental stamina and remain locked in during games. The ability to block out distractions, whether from social media or the stands, is a vital aspect of being a professional athlete. Handling criticism, whether constructive or not, is an essential skill that athletes must develop in order to thrive in high-pressure situations.

Gainwell’s interaction with a fan on social media attracted attention during the game, prompting Sirianni to address the issue with his player. While Gainwell had an impressive performance in the game, finishing with 26 yards on seven touches in the Eagles’ 38-31 victory, the focus remains on the need to cultivate a strong mental game.

As Coach Sirianni highlighted, “Kenny had a fumble this week, but he had an unbelievable run the week before against Miami. I still have a lot of faith in these guys, and I still have a lot of faith in Kenny.” It is evident that Sirianni recognizes Gainwell’s potential and wants to support his growth both on and off the field.

By addressing this incident, Coach Sirianni underscores the importance of mental resilience and the need to remain focused on the game at hand. Maintaining a strong mental game is vital for success in professional sports.

