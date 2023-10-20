Gainesville Man Arrested for Threatening to Shoot Up Middle School

Law enforcement officials have arrested Daniel Dominguez, a 31-year-old man from Gainesville, for posting a video on Instagram in which he disclosed plans to carry out a shooting at a local middle school. In the video, Dominguez stated his intention to harm the school and displayed a handgun and a rifle next to him.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement became aware of the video and immediately alerted the Gainesville Police Department. An investigation was promptly initiated, leading to the identification and apprehension of Dominguez within the city of Gainesville. Subsequently, it was discovered that Dominguez resided in an unincorporated area of Alachua County, prompting the involvement of the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.

GPD and ACSO worked collaboratively throughout the investigation, ultimately obtaining a search warrant for Dominguez’s residence, where additional evidence pertaining to the case was found. Dominguez was then arrested and is currently being held at the Alachua County Jail on a bond of $2 million.

Threats made against schools are taken very seriously law enforcement agencies, given the potential for harm to innocent lives. In this case, swift action the FDLE, GPD, and ACSO allowed for the apprehension of the individual responsible for the threat before any harm could be done. The cooperation between these agencies underscores their commitment to maintaining the safety and security of the community.

It is essential for individuals to be aware of the gravity of making threats or discussing plans to carry out acts of violence, especially in a time when such incidents have become all too prevalent. The legal consequences for making such threats can be severe, as demonstrated Dominguez’s substantial bond amount. The incident serves as a reminder that law enforcement agencies are actively monitoring online platforms to ensure the safety of the public and to prevent potential acts of violence.

