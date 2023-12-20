Gov. Brian Kemp Elected Vice Chair of Republican Governors Association

Summary:

Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia has been elected as the vice chair of the Republican Governors Association. The announcement comes shortly after Kemp’s plan to implement the largest income tax cut in Georgia history. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee will serve as the chair of the association, following the vote that took place at the end of their 2023 conference. Their primary objective over the next four years is to continue electing and reelecting Republican governors.

In a move to support the state’s economy, Gov. Kemp proposed accelerating the planned cut to the individual income tax rate during a press conference held at the state Capitol. The proposal aims to save Georgia taxpayers approximately $1.1 billion next year. Kemp referred to it as an “acceleration” of the “largest income tax cut in state history.”

The plan involves introducing legislation in the upcoming General Assembly session to amend HB 1437, a bill signed Kemp in 2022. The bill outlines a gradual decrease in the income tax rate, reaching 4.99% 2029, as long as state revenues remain steady. By accelerating the reduction, Kemp intends to reduce the income tax rate for the 2024 tax year to 5.39%, instead of the previously set 5.49% rate.

In addition to this significant development, Kemp is expected to sign into law newly drawn legislative and congressional voting maps on Friday. The maps were finalized during a special legislative session called for this purpose.

The Republican Governors Association plans to focus their efforts on reelecting incumbent governors and flipping states in the upcoming years. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is up for reelection, and the association aims to capture the governorships of Louisiana and Kentucky. This strategic approach aligns with their vision to maintain Republican leadership across the nation.