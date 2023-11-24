New Delhi: Prime Minister Modi Advocates for Safe and Accessible Artificial Intelligence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the importance of making artificial intelligence (AI) accessible to all, while emphasizing the need for precautions to ensure its safety for society. Speaking at the G20 virtual summit, Modi expressed global concerns regarding the negative implications of AI, particularly the rising issue of deepfakes.

Deepfakes, manipulated videos or photos created through AI, pose significant threats to both individuals and society. PM Modi emphasized the necessity of collaborative efforts to develop global regulations for AI, with a focus on combatting the dangers of deepfakes. While advocating for the widespread access of AI to benefit the people, he emphasized that it must be accompanied measures to ensure its responsible use.

The Prime Minister has previously voiced his concerns about the misuse of AI technology in the creation and dissemination of deepfakes. Modi highlighted the challenges faced individuals in verifying the authenticity of content and acknowledged the potential harm caused deepfakes. He had even encountered a deepfake video of himself participating in a garba dance during the Navratri festivities.

To address the increasing concerns surrounding deepfake videos, the Indian government has issued comprehensive guidelines to social media platforms, urging them to implement measures for identification and removal of misleading and manipulated content.

In his address, PM Modi also expressed his apprehension about the instability in West Asia and emphasized the importance of preventing the Israel-Hamas conflict from escalating into a regional crisis. Modi stated that terrorism is universally condemned and that the loss of civilian lives is unacceptable.

During India’s presidency of the G20, the summit was widely recognized as the People’s-20, with millions of Indians engaging in the events held across the country. PM Modi highlighted the significance of mutual trust among nations in overcoming global challenges and fostering closer connections.

FAQ

Q: What is a deepfake?

A: A deepfake refers to a manipulated video or photo created using artificial intelligence, where a person’s face or body parts are superimposed onto someone else’s to make it appear authentic.

Q: Why is PM Modi concerned about deepfakes?

A: Prime Minister Modi is concerned about deepfakes due to their potential harmful effects on individuals and society. He has stressed the need for global regulations to combat the negative implications of this technology.

Q: What guidelines has the Indian government issued to address deepfake videos?

A: The Indian government has released comprehensive guidelines for social media platforms to assist in the identification and removal of misleading and deepfake videos and photographs.

Q: What did PM Modi highlight during his G20 address?

A: PM Modi expressed his concerns about the instability in West Asia, emphasizing the need to prevent the Israel-Hamas conflict from escalating further. He also discussed the importance of global cooperation in combating terrorism and building trust among nations.