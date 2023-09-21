g1 Vales Launches WhatsApp Channel for Regional News

The g1 Vales, a news portal covering the eastern and northeastern regions of Minas Gerais, celebrates its 11th anniversary launching a new channel on WhatsApp. This feature allows readers to receive the day’s top news in a separate tab. The WhatsApp channel has now become a mass information transmission platform. According to the company, access to this functionality will be available to all users in the coming weeks. The channels will appear under a separate tab called “Updates,” replacing the previous “Status” tab. Users will be able to find new, active, and popular channels there, in addition to stories.

The g1 Vales covers news from 167 cities and has seen an increase in readership, with a 47% growth in audience during the first eight months of 2023 compared to the same period last year. The news portal is part of Minas Gerais Network Television (Rede Inter TV)’s Minas division, which has also experienced growth in its other portals. The g1 Grande Minas portal saw a 39% increase in audience, while the ge Grande Minas e Vales portal experienced a 79% growth, resulting in an overall growth of 45% across all the network’s portals in the state.

To subscribe to the g1 Vales channel and receive news from the eastern and northeastern regions of Minas Gerais on WhatsApp, simply click on the provided link and access the g1 Vales channel. Click on “Follow,” and you’re all set! After subscribing, the g1 Vales channel will appear in your “Updates” tab. However, if you don’t want to miss any news, you can enable notifications clicking on the bell icon located in the top right corner of the screen.

Overall, the addition of the WhatsApp channel allows g1 Vales to reach a wider audience and keep readers informed about the latest news in the region.

Source: g1 Vales – No URLs available.