Discover the Exciting New Channels on WhatsApp

WhatsApp is revolutionizing the way we receive news and updates, and now, g1 and various Globo channels have joined the trend! Stay connected with the latest news from the Sul de Minas region on your mobile phone following the simple steps outlined below.

Want to keep up with g1 Sul de Minas?

For iOS users, you’ll find the new “Atualizações” (Updates) tab conveniently located on the left side of your screen. Android users, on the other hand, will find it at the top, nestled between the “conversas” (chats) and “chamadas” (calls) options. This tab will not only feature stories, but it will also showcase new, active, and popular channels.

How can you find g1 Sul de Minas?

Searching for and following our channel is a breeze! Simply search for our channel name and click “follow.” It’s that easy!

What if you’re using WhatsApp on your computer?

No worries! To follow g1 Sul de Minas on your computer, make sure you’re accessing the web version of WhatsApp. Click on the provided link and then select “Acessar canal” (Access channel).

Activating Notifications

Never miss out on breaking news again! To receive notifications, simply click on the bell icon at the top right corner of your mobile screen. With this feature enabled, you’ll be alerted instantly whenever there’s an exciting new development.

FAQ

How do I activate notifications?

To activate notifications, click on the bell icon at the top right corner of your mobile screen.

Can I follow channels from other regions and from other Globo channels?

Absolutely! Along with g1 Sul de Minas, you can also follow channels from other regions and explore a wide range of Globo channels. Keep an eye out for opportunities to broaden your news sources!

I’m already part of g1’s WhatsApp communities. Will they continue?

No, unfortunately, the g1 communities will be deactivated. To ensure you continue receiving news directly to your WhatsApp, please subscribe to our channel.