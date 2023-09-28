Introducing the g1 Santa Catarina Channel on WhatsApp

The g1 Santa Catarina has recently launched its Channel on WhatsApp, a new feature that began operating in September. You can now follow us on the Channels and receive the latest news from our region directly on your smartphone.

To join the g1 Santa Catarina WhatsApp Channel, you can find the Channels option in the “Updates” tab of the WhatsApp application. On Android devices, it is located at the top of the app, while on iPhones, it is found in the bottom bar.

Make sure to enable notifications clicking on the bell icon at the top of the screen. This way, you will be among the first to know whenever a new news article is published.

If you are experiencing difficulties accessing the WhatsApp Channels, do not worry. The WhatsApp parent company, Meta, has assured that the feature will be enabled for all users in the coming weeks. However, if you already have the “Updates” tab on your WhatsApp, it means that the functionality has been activated. You can then proceed to follow the g1 Santa Catarina Channels.

Stay informed and connected joining the g1 Santa Catarina Channel on WhatsApp. Get the latest updates and the most-watched videos from g1 SC in the last 7 days.

