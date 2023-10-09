Are you a resident of Rio Grande do Sul and want to receive news updates directly on your mobile phone? Well, you’re in luck! The g1 RS channel is now available on WhatsApp, making it even easier to stay informed about the latest news in your region.

To join the g1 RS channel on WhatsApp, simply follow these steps:

Open the WhatsApp application on your Android or iPhone. Click on the “Updates” tab located at the top of the app (for Android users) or at the bottom of the app (for iPhone users). If you don’t see the “Updates” tab yet, don’t worry. The feature will be enabled for all users in the coming weeks. Make sure to enable notifications to be notified when it becomes available to you. Once you’re in the “Updates” tab, you will find a list of channels available. Look for the g1 RS channel and click on its name to join.

Once you have joined the g1 RS channel, you can activate notifications to receive instant updates whenever new news articles are published. Simply click on the bell icon located at the top right corner of the screen to enable notifications.

It’s important to note that the g1 RS channel is now replacing the previous g1 RS WhatsApp community. So, if you were previously part of the community, make sure to join the new channel to continue receiving news updates.

Stay informed and never miss out on the latest news in Rio Grande do Sul joining the g1 RS channel on WhatsApp today!

Sources: Meta