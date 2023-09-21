WhatsApp Launches New Feature to Keep Readers Informed about the Latest Regional News

The g1 Grande Minas, a news portal covering the regions of North, Central, and Northwest Minas Gerais, is celebrating its 11th anniversary today launching a new WhatsApp channel. This feature allows readers to receive the day’s top news in a separate tab on the app. With this update, WhatsApp has also become a platform for mass information dissemination. The functionality will be available to all users in the coming weeks.

The WhatsApp channel appears in a separate tab labeled “Updates,” which was previously known as “Status.” In addition to stories, users can find new, more active, and popular channels in this section. The g1 Grande Minas channel aims to keep readers informed about the region’s major news stories, delivering them directly to their smartphones.

This new feature comes at a time of celebration for g1 Grande Minas as it commemorates 11 successful years and experiences an increase in its readership. In the first eight months of 2023, the news portal saw a 39% increase in audience compared to the same period last year. This growth is part of the overall success of the Minas division of Rede Inter TV, with the g1 Vales portal experiencing a 47% increase and the ge Grande Minas e Vales portal seeing a significant 79% growth. This collective success resulted in a 45% growth across all portals in the network within the state.

To subscribe to the g1 Grande Minas channel and receive the latest news from North, Central, and Northwest Minas Gerais on WhatsApp, follow these simple steps: click on the provided link, access the g1 Grande Minas channel, click “follow,” and you’re ready to go! After subscribing, the g1 Grande Minas channel will appear in your “Updates” tab. If you don’t want to miss any news, you can also enable notifications clicking on the bell icon in the top right corner of the screen.

