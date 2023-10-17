Stay Informed with g1 Amazonas WhatsApp Channel

Are you interested in receiving the latest news from your state at your fingertips? g1 Amazonas now has a WhatsApp channel that allows you to stay updated with the day’s highlights with just one click.

A channel is a practical and fast way to connect people with topics of interest. Without any interactions, the channel serves as an information bulletin board. Everyone can follow the channel, and the functionality is available for WhatsApp users in the updates tab.

If you still see that the channel is unavailable, the Meta explains that the feature will be enabled for all users “in the coming weeks.” Be sure to activate notifications to stay informed.

To activate notifications, simply click on the bell icon at the top right of your phone’s screen. Enable it, and you will be notified instantly when there is something new.

The g1 AM WhatsApp community has been deactivated, so it is necessary to subscribe to the channel to continue receiving news from the state directly on your WhatsApp.

Sources: