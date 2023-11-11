The G-SHOCK 40th Anniversary Celebration: A Night of Innovation and Global Culture

The G-SHOCK brand, renowned for its durability and cutting-edge technology, recently celebrated its 40th anniversary in an amazing press conference and concert featuring international superstar J Balvin. The event, held in New York City, showcased G-SHOCK’s commitment to innovation, fashion, and global culture.

The press conference was a memorable affair, bringing together media representatives, influencers, and key industry figures. Notable speakers included Louie Vito as the moderator, Kikuo Ibe as the “Father of G-SHOCK,” and Tomoo Kato and Shigenori Itoh from G-SHOCK’s leadership team. These speakers, along with other esteemed guests, emphasized the brand’s four decades of pushing the boundaries of watch design and technology.

During the press conference, G-SHOCK unveiled its Dream Project #2: a luxury, AI-designed timepiece that will be auctioned off at PHILLIPS in December. This unique timepiece pays homage to the brand’s heritage and incorporates the latest advancements in watchmaking technology, solidifying G-SHOCK’s commitment to innovation.

After the press conference, attendees were treated to an electrifying concert J Balvin, known for his energetic performances and innovative style. Balvin expressed his enthusiasm for the G-SHOCK brand and its 40th-anniversary celebration, highlighting the brand’s dedication to pushing boundaries and staying connected with its global community. The concert was a thrilling visual experience, creating a night to remember for G-SHOCK enthusiasts and fans.

The celebration of G-SHOCK’s 40th anniversary not only highlighted the brand’s achievements but also marked the beginning of a new chapter. G-SHOCK’s commitment to toughness and innovation has solidified its place in the world of fashion and technology. As the brand continues to shape the future of timekeeping, it remains dedicated to its mantra of “never, never give up.”

For more information about G-SHOCK and its iconic timepieces, visit gshock.casio.com/us.

FAQs

What is G-SHOCK?

G-SHOCK is a watch brand known for its durability and cutting-edge technology. It has been pushing the boundaries of watch design and innovation for four decades.

Who performed at the G-SHOCK 40th Anniversary Celebration?

International superstar J Balvin performed at the G-SHOCK 40th Anniversary Celebration, delivering an electrifying concert experience.

What was the highlight of the press conference?

The highlight of the press conference was the unveiling of Dream Project #2, a new luxury, AI-designed timepiece that pays homage to G-SHOCK’s heritage and showcases its commitment to innovation.

What did J Balvin say about G-SHOCK?

J Balvin expressed his enthusiasm for the G-SHOCK brand and its 40th-anniversary celebration, emphasizing the brand’s dedication to pushing boundaries and staying connected with its global community.