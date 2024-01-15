Park Joon Hyung’s Playful Comment on IU and Jay Park’s Fashion Week Photos

When IU updated her Instagram with photos from ‘2024 Milan Fashion Week’ where she met up with her good friend, Jay Park, little did she know that it would spark a hilarious comment from another close friend, Park Joon Hyung of g.o.d.

Park Joon Hyung, known for his humorous and unique way of speaking, left a warm yet playful comment on IU’s post. Referring to IU as “our little kiddo-sseu” and Jay Park as “Jay of the Miryang Park Clan-sseu,” he commented, “Looking cool you two! But if you dress like that, you’ll catch a cold, man. So tell Jay of the Miryang Park Clan-sseu to zip up his zipper. And kiddo-sseu, you better put on some snow pants, you’re worrying me~”

Many fans found Park Joon Hyung’s comment both heartwarming and funny, with some even joking that he must be their father. Park Joon Hyung’s unique slang and sense of humor have made him popular on social media, and his comments on IU’s Instagram are always a source of amusement for fans.

The g.o.d member’s note in English for overseas fans, reminding them that his slang doesn’t translate well, added an extra touch of hilarity. Comments like “Is he their father?” and “No one can understand how Park Joon Hyung talks anymore” flooded the post, with fans appreciating his one-of-a-kind personality.

It’s always entertaining to see the playful interactions between celebrities, and IU, Jay Park, and Park Joon Hyung’s friendship is definitely one to watch out for. Fans can’t wait to see what humorous comment Park Joon Hyung will leave next on IU’s Instagram!