Stock Market Rally Falls as Treasury Yield Rises and Weak Earnings Weigh on Stocks

The stock market rally experienced a sharp decline on Wednesday as the 10-year Treasury yield reached a fresh long-term high, nearing 5%. Weak earnings and guidance from various companies also played a role in the market’s decline, with major indexes breaking below key levels.

Tesla reported earnings that were even lower than expected, but the company announced that Cybertruck deliveries will begin in November. Netflix, on the other hand, saw a surge in stock prices after reporting stronger-than-expected earnings and subscriber growth. They also revealed plans to increase prices.

Lam Research beat earnings expectations, but their stock still fell. The results from Lam Research and Taiwan Semiconductor, a key chip-gear buyer, due out on Thursday morning, are crucial for KLA Corp. and Applied Materials.

In other news, Costco Wholesale announced that CEO Craig Jelinek will step down on January 1, with COO Ron Vachris taking over. This announcement caused a slight decrease in Costco’s stock.

Dow Jones Futures and Market Outlook

Dow Jones futures rose slightly after hours, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures. Tesla, Netflix, and Lam Research stocks are all members of the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100.

Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve chief, is expected to make comments on Thursday at the Economic Club of New York. While some policymakers have stated that there is no need for another Fed rate hike, Powell may leave the door open.

It’s important to note that the overnight action in Dow futures and other indexes does not necessarily translate into actual trading during the next regular stock market session.

The Market’s Decline and Impact on Stocks

In Wednesday’s stock market trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 1%, falling below the 200-day moving average. The S&P 500 index fell 1.3% and slipped below the 21-day line, while the Nasdaq composite skidded 1.6% and dropped below the 21-day line as well as last Friday’s lows.

The small-cap Russell 2000 tumbled 2.1%, erasing Tuesday’s gain. Market breadth was weak, with leading stocks struggling and even the resilient names retreating. However, the energy sector saw a rally in oil stocks, as crude oil prices rose 1.9% to $88.32 a barrel.

Growth ETFs such as Innovator IBD 50 ETF, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, and VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF all saw declines. Story stocks like ARK Innovation ETF and ARK Genomics ETF also tumbled. However, the Energy Select SPDR ETF and Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund fared better, with the former seeing a 0.9% increase.

Tesla Q3 Earnings and Cybertruck Updates

Tesla’s Q3 earnings fell below expectations, with a 37% decline in earnings per share (EPS). They reported their worst EPS in two years, and revenue also fell short of expectations. However, Tesla plans to have production of around 1.8 million vehicles this year.

Despite the disappointing earnings, Tesla stock holders have high hopes for the Cybertruck and other potential growth drivers. The company announced that Cybertruck deliveries will start next month, with a delivery event scheduled for November 30. However, specific details regarding prices, battery range, and other specifications are still unknown.

Netflix Q3 Earnings and Subscriber Growth

Netflix reported a growth of 8.76 million streaming subscribers, surpassing expectations. Earnings were also higher than anticipated, while revenue matched predictions. The streaming media giant intends to raise prices once again.

Lam Research Q4 Earnings and Stock Performance

Lam Research’s Q4 earnings exceeded expectations, with revenue also surpassing predictions. However, their stock fell despite this positive news. ASML, another chip equipment maker, warned of flat 2024 profit, which may have impacted Lam Research’s stock performance.

