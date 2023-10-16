Dow Jones Futures Rise Ahead of Earnings Reports: Netflix and Tesla in Focus

Summary: Dow Jones futures are up ahead of a big week of earning reports, with a particular focus on Netflix and Tesla. Lululemon Athletica also gained after news broke that the company will join the S&P 500 index this week. Retail sales for September are also expected to be released this week. These numbers are anticipated to show a mild 0.2% rise, following gains in August and July.

Yoga-gear maker Lululemon, which will replace Activision Blizzard in the S&P 500, saw a surge in stocks following the announcement. Meanwhile, Dow Jones futures are up 0.5% ahead of the opening bell. The Nasdaq 100 tracker Invesco QQQ Trust and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF also saw an increase early Monday.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury bond yield has ticked higher to 4.7%, following a sharp loss last week. On the other hand, oil prices are flat after a 6% jump last week, trading just below $88 a barrel.

In the stock market rally on Friday, the Nasdaq composite experienced a drop, while the S&P 500 and Russell 2000 also retreated. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, finished slightly higher. Drug giant Pfizer tumbled more than 2% as they cut their revenue forecast and warned of potential layoffs.

Tesla stock dropped 1.2% early Monday as investors await their quarterly results, which will be released later this week. Apple and Microsoft also saw decreases in stock prices on Friday, while Arista Networks, Meta Platforms, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals are among the best stocks to watch in the new stock market uptrend.

Software leader Salesforce is currently battling resistance around its key 50-day line, while UnitedHealth is barely in buy range following an earnings-fueled jump. In addition, Arista Networks and Meta Platforms are showing promise as stocks to buy and watch in the stock market rally.

Sources: IBD Data As Of Oct. 16, 2023