New All-Time Highs for Stock Market Bulls Amid Housing Report

Summary:

The Dow Jones Industrial Average continued its winning streak as market bulls charged forward after a recent housing report. While housing starts beat estimates rising to 1.560 million, building permits slowed more than expected. Accenture, FactSet, and Heico were key earnings movers. Meanwhile, shipping giant FedEx is expected to release its earnings results later in the day.

Market Update:

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite climbed 0.15% and 0.3% respectively. Both the Dow and Nasdaq are heading towards a ninth-consecutive day in positive territory.

Treasury Yields and Oil Prices:

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury bond dipped to 3.92% on Tuesday morning after bouncing to 3.95% on Monday. Oil prices paused as West Texas Intermediate futures dipped, holding just below $73 a barrel. Last week, WTI hit its lowest level since late June before rebounding.

Stock Market Rally:

The Nasdaq composite notched its eighth consecutive gain on Monday, while the S&P 500 reached its highest level since January 2022. The Dow set a new all-time closing high with its eighth-straight gain. Distribution days, which indicate when institutional investors are selling off, have been decreasing in number during the market rally.

Best Stocks to Buy and Watch:

DataDog, ELF Beauty, Netflix, Snowflake, American Express, JPMorgan Chase, and Visa are among the top stocks to consider during the current market rally. American Express broke out past a key level, while JPMorgan and Visa are in buy range. Netflix, DataDog, ELF Beauty, and Snowflake have also shown strong performance.

Dow Jones Stocks to Watch:

American Express, JPMorgan, and Visa are stocks to watch as they show signs of breakouts or positive momentum. American Express and JPMorgan are in buy range past important buy points, while Visa snapped a losing streak.

Magnificent Seven Stocks:

Tesla and Nvidia, part of the “Magnificent Seven” stocks, show mixed performance. Nvidia has continued its win streak, while Tesla’s stock price dropped and closed below an early entry point.

Dow Jones Leaders:

Apple and Microsoft, two Dow Jones stocks part of the “Magnificent Seven,” have seen mixed performance in the stock market open. Apple’s breakout move is struggling, while Microsoft has added to its gains.

As the market reaches new highs, it is important for investors to stay informed and make informed decisions about their investments.