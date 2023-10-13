Dow Jones Futures Rise as Earnings Season Begins, Netflix Slides

Dow Jones futures rose on Friday as the third-quarter earnings season kicked off with earnings reports from UnitedHealth and JPMorgan Chase. Streaming giant Netflix, however, saw a decline in its stock after an analyst downgrade.

The University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index is also expected to be released, with expectations of a rise to 68.1 for October. Inflation expectations are included in this consumer survey, with year-ahead inflation expectations measuring at 3.2% in September.

Stocks such as UnitedHealth, JPMorgan, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo saw positive movements in premarket trade. UNH stock rallied 1.4%, JPMorgan shares climbed nearly 1%, Citigroup shares moved up 2.5%, and Wells Fargo advanced almost 2%.

On the other hand, Netflix stock sold off nearly 2% after being downgraded Wolfe Research from outperform to peer perform. The stock is already below its long-term 200-day moving average and down about 25% from its 52-week high.

In terms of market trends, Dow Jones futures rose 0.1% while S&P 500 futures lost less than 0.1%. Nasdaq 100 futures moved down 0.3%. The Invesco QQQ Trust and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF also saw declines in early Friday trading.

Oil prices experienced a jump on Friday morning after a complex week of trade, influenced concerns of a widening war in the Middle East, a surge in weekly stockpiles, and tightened U.S. sanctions on Russian oil exports.

In summary, Dow Jones futures rose as the earnings season began, with positive movements seen in some major companies and a decline in Netflix stock. Oil prices also experienced a jump due to various factors affecting the market.

Definitions:

1. Dow Jones: A stock market index that measures the performance of 30 large companies listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

2. Earnings season: A period when many publicly traded companies release their financial results for a specific period, usually on a quarterly basis.

3. Analyst downgrade: When a financial analyst gives a negative outlook or recommendation on a particular stock, usually resulting in a decline in the stock price.

4. Consumer sentiment index: An economic indicator that measures the public’s opinions and attitudes towards current and future economic conditions.

5. ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund): A type of investment fund and exchange-traded product, with shares that are traded on stock exchanges.

6. 10-year U.S. Treasury bond: A debt security issued the U.S. government with a maturity of 10 years, which is used to fund government spending and can be bought and sold investors.

7. West Texas Intermediate: A grade of crude oil used as a benchmark in oil pricing, primarily in the United States.

