Dow Jones Futures Flat Ahead of Earnings Reports and Economic Data

Dow Jones futures, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures, were little changed ahead of Tuesday’s open, following a rally in the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Monday. This week, investors are eagerly anticipating earnings reports from key companies such as Netflix and Tesla, which are set to report late Wednesday. Tuesday morning will also see earnings reports from Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Johnson & Johnson, and Lockheed Martin.

In addition to earnings season, the economic calendar for the week includes the release of retail sales results for September on Tuesday. Wall Street economists are expecting a mild 0.2% rise after gains in August and July.

On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 0.9%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite also saw gains. Tesla and Nvidia were among the tech stocks that performed well on Monday, while Apple and Microsoft had mixed results. Arista Networks, Lululemon Athletica, Meta Platforms, JPMorgan Chase, and Salesforce are all listed as top stocks to buy and watch.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury rebounded on Monday, settling at 4.71%, while oil prices experienced a slight drop after last week’s sharp gains.

Investors are advised to remain cautious during this struggling stock market rally, with the stock market outlook downgraded to an “uptrend under pressure.” It is important to look for new stock market leadership and pay attention to the relative strength line when considering potential investments.

Dow Jones banking giant JPMorgan and software leader Salesforce are both facing resistance levels, while Arista, Lululemon, Meta Platforms, Nvidia, and Regeneron are all showing positive signs.

In conclusion, Dow Jones futures are relatively unchanged as investors await key earnings reports and economic data. Caution is advised during this struggling stock market rally, as investors look for new leaders and monitor the relative strength of stocks.