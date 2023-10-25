New Dow Jones Futures Fall Slightly After-Hours as Earnings Reports Spark Concerns

Original Source: CNBC

After-hours trading saw a slight decline in Dow Jones futures, as well as S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures. The latest round of earnings reports from companies such as Meta Platforms and ServiceNow has raised concerns among investors. With Amazon’s earnings report looming, the stock market is anxiously awaiting further information.

The strike led the United Auto Workers against Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis has reached a milestone, with Ford and UAW negotiators reaching a tentative labor deal. This news has had a modest positive impact on Ford stock.

The stock market experienced significant losses on Wednesday, with both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq falling below recent lows, effectively ending their attempts at a rally. The small-cap Russell 2000 also reached a fresh 52-week low. Additionally, poor earnings reactions and the 10-year Treasury yield rising have contributed to the overall negative sentiment.

While Microsoft saw modest gains in its results and guidance, Google parent Alphabet suffered a significant drop due to weakness in its cloud division. This decline in Google stock has had a ripple effect, dragging down Meta stock, as well as several other software companies and Amazon.com, who will be reporting their earnings on Thursday night.

Concerns about advertising weakness have caused Meta stock to turn lower overnight. On the other hand, chip-equipment maker KLA Corp. remained relatively stable, while software giant ServiceNow saw solid gains.

As for the overall stock market performance, the Dow Jones futures fell 0.2% while S&P 500 futures sank 0.5% and Nasdaq 100 futures tumbled 1%. Meta stock, ServiceNow, and KLA are all components of the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100. Google and Amazon continued to see losses, while Microsoft experienced a slight decline.

