The Future of TV: A Glossary of Key Terms

This article provides a glossary of key terms in the TV, streaming, and digital video industry. It aims to clarify and define terms that are often misused or misunderstood.

One term that causes confusion is CTV, which stands for Connected TV. CTV refers to TV screens that are connected to the internet, whether it’s through a smart TV with its own operating system or using an internet-connected device like Apple TV or Roku. CTV is not synonymous with streaming but rather encompasses the devices through which people stream services like Netflix and Disney+.

Another term to be aware of is OTT, which stands for Over the Top. Originally, OTT referred to the method of distributing TV shows outside of traditional cable or satellite systems. However, it has become synonymous with streaming, so it’s best to use the term “streaming” instead to avoid confusion.

FAST, on the other hand, stands for Free, ad-supported streaming TV. FAST services resemble traditional linear TV with channels that air programming 24/7 based on a set schedule. These services are free but include advertisements that interrupt the programming.

AVOD, or Ad-supported video on demand, refers to video programming that can be accessed at any time and carries ads. It distinguishes itself from traditional TV offering on-demand programming rather than requiring viewers to tune in at a specific time. However, the line between AVOD and FAST is becoming blurred as many FAST services now offer on-demand programming.

TV, which stands for Television, can refer to both the physical screens in people’s homes and the programming watched on those screens. Traditional TV and streaming are converging, so if a piece of programming can be watched on a TV screen, it is considered TV.

Currency in the industry pertains to the measurement metric used for transactions between ad buyers and sellers. Historically, Nielsen’s Gross Ratings Point was the primary metric for TV advertising, but other types of measurements can also serve as currency depending on the advertising medium.

Lastly, short-form video refers to videos that are 10 minutes or shorter in length. These videos have become increasingly popular with platforms like TikTok offering short-form content.

In summary, understanding these key terms is crucial for navigating the ever-evolving landscape of TV, streaming, and digital video. By using these definitions, conversations about the future of TV can be clarified and misconceptions avoided.

