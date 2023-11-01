Netflix’s Advertising Business Expands Programmatic Options for Advertisers

Netflix is celebrating the one-year anniversary of its advertising business exploring new programmatic buying options for advertisers. The streaming service is currently in talks with ad buyers to enable them to purchase its ad inventory through demand-side platforms (DSPs) other than Microsoft-owned Xandr’s DSP. While the talks are still in the early stages, Netflix is considering limited programmatic private marketplace deals as an alternative to its current arrangement.

Since its introduction of an ad-supported tier, Netflix’s inventory has been exclusively available through Microsoft Advertising technology. However, some advertisers and agencies have expressed their desire for a more flexible solution that allows them to manage their ad buys through a single DSP, especially for non-Netflix buys. The pushback stems from the limitations of Xandr’s DSP, including the lack of certain data points such as IP addresses for households exposed to ads.

By expanding programmatic options beyond Xandr’s DSP, Netflix aims to attract more ad dollars and address the concerns raised advertisers and agencies. While opening up to non-Xandr DSPs may not result in more data being shared with advertisers, it could still be seen as a positive move towards interoperability and accommodating advertisers’ preferences.

Netflix’s inventory availability through non-Xandr DSPs would provide advertisers with greater flexibility and potentially increase the effectiveness of their programmatic ad campaigns. This move could also help Netflix overcome the limitations that have previously deterred some brands from advertising on the platform.

Overall, as Netflix enters the second year of its advertising business, exploring new programmatic options demonstrates its commitment to evolving and meeting the needs of advertisers in an increasingly competitive streaming landscape.

Sources: [Digiday](https://digiday.com/media/netflix-mulls-expanding-ad-inventory-outside-xandr/x)

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is programmatic buying?

Programmatic buying refers to the automated process of purchasing and selling digital advertising space. It involves using software and algorithms to determine the targeting, placement, and price of ad placements in real-time.

2. What is a demand-side platform (DSP)?

A demand-side platform is a technology platform that allows advertisers and agencies to manage, optimize, and execute digital ad campaigns. It provides tools for buying ad inventory across multiple ad exchanges through real-time bidding.

3. Why do advertisers want to use a single DSP?

Using a single DSP offers advertisers convenience and efficiency in managing their ad campaigns. It allows them to consolidate their data, targeting options, and reporting in one platform, simplifying the process and potentially improving campaign performance.

4. What are the limitations of Xandr’s DSP for buying Netflix’s inventory?

One limitation of Xandr’s DSP when buying Netflix’s inventory is the lack of certain data, such as IP addresses for households exposed to ads. This limitation hinders advertisers’ ability to manage ad frequency and make informed programmatic decisions. It also restricts the interoperability of Netflix’s programmatic buys with the rest of advertisers’ campaigns.

5. How does Netflix protect viewers’ privacy?

Netflix blocks advertisers and users from using tracking pixels on its properties, preventing them from collecting data through their own tracking mechanisms. This measure aims to protect viewers’ privacy limiting tracking activities outside of Netflix’s platform and ensuring a safe and secure ad experience.

6. Why is Netflix exploring new programmatic options?

Netflix aims to attract more ad dollars and address the concerns raised advertisers and agencies exploring new programmatic options. By considering options beyond Xandr’s DSP, Netflix aims to provide advertisers with greater flexibility and potentially increase the effectiveness of their programmatic campaigns, ultimately fostering a more attractive advertising ecosystem on its platform.