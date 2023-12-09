Study Finds Wealthy Elite Passing on Billion-Dollar Empires to Next Generation

A recent study Swiss Bank UBS has revealed a significant shift in the origins of today’s billionaires. While previous generations were known for their hard work and innovation, the study suggests that the next cohort of billionaires is increasingly becoming a product of inherited wealth. In fact, last year, out of the 137 individuals who joined the billionaire club, 53 of them received their wealth through inheritance, totaling a staggering $150.8 billion. This marks the first time in the history of the report that inherited wealth surpassed that of self-made billionaires.

UBS predicts that over the next few decades, approximately 1,000 billionaires will transfer a remarkable $5.2 trillion of wealth to their children, fueling a significant wealth transfer trend from wealthy baby boomers to millennials. The report sheds light on the concerns of current billionaires, who are increasingly contemplating the future of their fortunes and the potential heirs to their empires.

Interestingly, while previous generations emphasized philanthropy and making an impact on the world, the next generation of inheritors seems more focused on continuing to grow their companies and passing their wealth to their own children. A majority of first-generation billionaires expressed concern about instilling the necessary values, education, and experience in their offspring to ensure a successful transition of their businesses.

Furthermore, the study highlights the potential tax implications for the inheritance of this vast wealth. Many entrepreneurial billionaires faced different tax obligations throughout their lives as they accumulated wealth. However, their inheritors are likely to avoid similar tax burdens, including inheritance taxes. Approximately half of the world’s billionaires live in countries with no inheritance tax, enabling the tax-free transfer of an estimated $5 trillion of wealth to the next generation.

While there have been calls for a global inheritance tax to address inequality and prevent loopholes, it remains unlikely on a universal scale. Opponents argue that inheritance tax acts as a double tax on wealth that has already been created. Nevertheless, authorities are exploring potential solutions to address rising inequality and prevent unfair advantages during the wealth transfer phase. The EU Tax Observatory has proposed a global tax on billionaires, which it believes could generate $250 billion annually. As the world awaits potential changes, the phenomenon of family dynasties and inherited empires continues to shape the landscape of extreme wealth.