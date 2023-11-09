Luring Crocodiles for Social Media: A Disturbing Trend

Footage of a male crocodile being lured to the water’s edge in Queensland’s Whitsundays has ignited outrage on social media. The video depicts a live fish with a hook in its mouth being dangled on a line, tempting the massive crocodile to lunge out of the water and snatch it. While the individuals behind the camera find this amusing, it raises concerns among crocodile advocates.

The crocodile in question, known as Boofhead, is a dominant alpha who resides in the Proserpine River. Unfortunately, he has become a target for thrill-seeking individuals who bait him with live fish or meat, seeking to capture the encounter for viral videos. This repetitive baiting has caused fears that Boofhead may lose his natural apprehension towards humans, potentially leading authorities to deem him dangerous and take drastic measures.

Conservationist Paul Bowen, who manages the Croc Conscious YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram accounts, condemned the video, stating that the treatment of wildlife in Australia is often inadequate. Bowen calls for stricter penalties for those who unlawfully interact with crocodiles, suggesting that fines and even jail time should be imposed.

The Department of Environment and Science (DES) has expressed concerns about this disturbing trend. They urge locals to report individuals who upload videos of people feeding crocodiles to social media, as it is illegal and dangerous. Not only does feeding crocodiles alter their behavior associating humans with food, but it also increases risks for both humans and the crocodiles themselves.

It is crucial to recognize that crocodiles are wild and powerful creatures with the potential to cause significant harm. The practice of luring them for the sake of social media entertainment is irresponsible and detrimental to the safety of both people and animals.

FAQs:

Q: Why is luring crocodiles dangerous?



A: Luring crocodiles with food teaches them to associate humans with meals, leading them to linger in areas frequented people, such as boat ramps, in search of an easy meal. This increases the risk of dangerous encounters and potential harm to humans.



Q: What are the potential consequences for those who feed crocodiles?



A: In Australia, individuals can be fined up to $6,192 for feeding a wild animal that is venomous or capable of causing harm. However, the ultimate penalty could be loss of life.



Q: What can be done to address this issue?



A: Crocodile advocates are calling for stricter penalties, including higher fines or jail time, for those who engage in unlawful interactions with crocodiles. Additionally, education and awareness campaigns are needed to promote responsible behavior around wildlife.