Repatriation Flights Departing from Israel to Australia Scheduled Today

The Foreign Minister of Australia, Penny Wong, has announced that repatriation flights for Australians in Israel are scheduled to leave from Tel Aviv today. This comes after the cancellation of yesterday’s flights due to rapidly changing conditions in the region.

Subject to factors including the security environment, the Australian Government has planned multiple flights from Tel Aviv. In addition, they are arranging flights to assist travelers with their onward journey from Dubai to Australia. Further updates will be provided to registered Australians directly in the coming hours.

Penny Wong also highlighted that Australia is coordinating options with partner nations to assist their citizens with departures from the war-stricken area. The government continues to work on providing options for Australians wanting to leave the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

Despite the challenges posed the dangerous security situation in Gaza, 850 previously registered Australians and their families have already left Israel or the Occupied Palestinian Territories with the assistance of the Department of Foreign Affairs. Currently, over 1500 registered Australians are being assisted the department in Israel, Gaza, and the West Bank.

For Australians in Israel or the occupied Palestinian territories, it is essential to register via the crisis portal on the DFAT website or contact the 24-hour Consular Emergency Centre. This will enable them to receive the most up-to-date information and assistance.

