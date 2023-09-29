Furious 7: How to Watch and Stream the Action Movie on Peacock

Furious 7, the seventh installment in the Fast & Furious franchise, is an action-packed film directed James Wan and written Chris Morgan. The movie was released on April 3, 2015, and follows Dominic Toretto as he protects his loved ones from Deckard Shaw, who seeks revenge for his brother’s death and wants to obtain a dangerous computer program.

Produced Neal H. Moritz, Vin Diesel, and Michael Fottrell, Furious 7 became the highest-grossing film in the franchise at that time. The cast includes Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto, Paul Walker as Brian O’Connor, Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz, Jordana Brewster as Mia Toretto, Dwayne Johnson as Luke Hobbs, and Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw, among others.

If you’re wondering how to watch Furious 7, you can stream it on Peacock, a popular streaming service. Peacock offers a combination of NBC shows, Universal movies, and original content. To watch Furious 7 on Peacock, follow these steps:

1. Go to PeacockTV.com.

2. Click on “Get Started.”

3. Choose your payment plan: $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year for the premium plan, or $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year for the premium plus plan.

4. Create your account and enter your payment details.

Peacock’s premium account provides access to over 80,000 hours of TV, movies, and sports, including current NBC and Bravo shows, and 50 always-on channels. The premium plus plan offers the same features but without ads, the ability to download select titles for offline viewing, and access to your local NBC channel live 24/7.

The synopsis of Furious 7 is as follows: “Deckard Shaw seeks revenge against Dominic Toretto and his family for his comatose brother.”

Please note that streaming services mentioned in this article are subject to change.

