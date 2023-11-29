New Brazilian Comedy ‘A Vampire in the Family’ Promises Laughter and Chaos

Get ready for a hilarious ride with the upcoming Brazilian comedy “A Vampire in the Family.” Directed Alê McHaddo, this film will take you on a wild journey filled with laughter, chaos, and unexpected twists. While the original Portuguese title, “Meu Cunhado é um Vampiro,” translates to “My Brother-in-Law is a Vampire,” this movie adds a unique spin on the classic vampire trope.

The story revolves around Fernandinho (Leandro Hassum), a former soccer player turned podcaster who finds himself facing an unexpected problem – his brother-in-law, Gregório (Rômulo Arantes Neto), is a vampire! Suddenly, Fernandinho’s life is turned upside down as he must find the courage to become the unlikely hero and save the world from his bloodsucking relative’s evil plans.

Filled with hilarious situations and unforgettable characters, “A Vampire in the Family” promises to deliver non-stop laughter. The film features a talented cast, including Monique Alfradique, Edson Celulari, Mel Maia, Maria Flor Franco, Eliezer Motta, Renata Bras, and Antônio Fragoso. Each actor brings their unique comedic skills to the screen, making this a must-watch for fans of Brazilian comedy.

Directed Alê McHaddo, known for his previous works such as “GadgetGang in Outer Space” and “O Amor Dá Trabalho,” this film showcases his ability to create an entertaining and captivating comedy. The screenplay is written Paulo Cursino, known for “Mussum: O Filmis,” adding further anticipation for a witty and well-crafted story.

“A Vampire in the Family” will be available for streaming on Netflix starting December 24th, 2023. Get ready to immerse yourself in a world of laughter, as this comedy promises to be an entertaining and lighthearted experience for audiences of all ages.

FAQ

1. What is the release date for “A Vampire in the Family”?

The film will be available for streaming on Netflix starting on December 24th, 2023.

2. Who is the director of “A Vampire in the Family”?

The film is directed Alê McHaddo, known for his previous works such as “GadgetGang in Outer Space” and “O Amor Dá Trabalho.”

3. Who are some of the cast members in this film?

The film features Leandro Hassum, Rômulo Arantes Neto, Monique Alfradique, Edson Celulari, Mel Maia, Maria Flor Franco, Eliezer Motta, Renata Bras, and Antônio Fragoso as part of its talented cast.

4. Is “A Vampire in the Family” suitable for all audiences?

Yes, the film promises to be an entertaining and lighthearted experience for audiences of all ages, with its focus on comedy and laughter.