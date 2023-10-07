TikTok Trend Immortalizes Nightclub Experience at Shakeey’s in Worcester

A new TikTok trend has emerged, capturing the post-nightclub experience at Shakeey’s in Worcester. Participants proudly stand facing the camera, and as the camera pans around, the pub, club, or restaurant suddenly appears in the frame. This trend has gained popularity across cities and towns in the UK, showcasing businesses with funny names or cult followings among locals.

Shakeey’s, located on Angel Street in Worcester, is the latest establishment to be featured in this trend. A video posted user @swmz has already garnered over 2,000 likes. Commenters on the video share their own experiences of visiting Shakeey’s after a night out.

One enthusiastic commentator recounts receiving a free beer after ordering the chicken and rice meal from the menu, expressing their love for the place. Another refers to Shakeey’s as an “elite fast food restaurant” after a night of partying, while someone else proclaims it to have the “best kebabs in the world.”

Shakeey’s not only serves kebabs, pizzas, burgers, and other food items but also operates as a shisha lounge with a nightclub at the back of the establishment. As part of the TikTok trend, Shakeey’s has become an icon of the nightlife experience in Worcester, capturing the attention and admiration of TikTok users throughout the country.

