WhatsApp Introduces Date-Based Message Search Feature on Mobile App

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, is rolling out a new update for its mobile app that will allow users to search for text messages, photos, videos, and audio based on the date of sending rather than just the content mentioned in a specific moment. This new feature aims to provide users with a new way of finding conversations on the platform.

Previously, this feature was only available in the beta testing phase for iOS users. However, with the latest update, Android users will also be able to benefit from this functionality. Users will be able to navigate through different days and months, and the app will search for all the messages sent during that specific time. It is important to note that this feature only allows searching within a day’s timeframe and does not support searching for content over longer periods.

To access this feature, users need to click on the menu button located in the top right corner of the screen and select the “Search” option. A search bar will appear at the top, including a new calendar-shaped button. By tapping this button, users can navigate through a calendar that displays the dates in the past. After selecting the desired date, users can press the “Ok” button, and the app will display all the conversations from that day.

Although this feature is currently in the development phase, users can expect it to be gradually rolled out to their devices with future updates. It is recommended to ensure that the WhatsApp app is up to date in order to access this feature once it becomes available.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Is this search feature available for both iOS and Android?

Yes, this feature was initially available for iOS beta testers but will now be accessible to Android users as well.

2. Can I search for messages over a longer period, such as a week or a month?

No, this search feature only supports finding messages within a day’s timeframe.

3. How do I access the date-based search feature?

To access this feature, users need to click on the menu button, select the “Search” option, and tap the calendar-shaped button that appears in the search bar.

4. When will this feature be available to all users?

The rollout of this feature to all users may take several weeks or months as it goes through the development, testing, and enablement stages.

5. Does this feature also apply to WhatsApp’s desktop version?

Yes, a similar date-based message search feature is also being developed for the desktop version of WhatsApp, offering the same functionality in a larger environment.