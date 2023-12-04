Georgia Election Subversion Case Takes a New Turn as Co-Defendant Faces Potential Bond Revocation

One of the co-defendants in the Georgia election subversion case, Trevian Kutti, is facing the possibility of having her bond revoked. The Fulton County district attorney’s office is currently considering this action after Kutti made disparaging remarks about a witness in the case during an Instagram Live video. These remarks were deemed to be in violation of the terms of her bond.

Trevian Kutti, a Chicago-based publicist who has previously worked with notable musicians R. Kelly and Kanye West, has been accused of pressuring a Fulton County elections worker in early 2021. The incident in question was filmed Cobb County police officers in the Atlanta suburbs. Prosecutors allege that Kutti sought a meeting with Ruby Freeman, who was falsely accused Donald Trump and his allies of participating in election fraud in Georgia.

In the Instagram video, which was shared on Meidastouch.com and confirmed Kutti’s lawyer, she refers to Freeman and makes a concerning statement. While the specific remarks are not quoted, they suggest that Kutti intends to negatively impact Freeman’s life once the case is concluded.

The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office is now contemplating whether to argue for Kutti’s bond to be revoked due to the nature of these remarks. However, Kutti’s lawyer maintains her innocence and asserts that she did not do anything wrong. He argues that individuals have the right to comment on their cases, even when out on bond, as long as they do not threaten anyone.

Kutti has pleaded not guilty to all three charges against her, including racketeering and influencing witnesses. Meanwhile, in a separate incident, another co-defendant, Harrison Floyd, also faced scrutiny for comments made on social media. While he was not sent back to jail, he now has restrictions on his social media activity as part of his bond agreement.

As the case continues to unfold, no trial date has been set yet. The Fulton County district attorney’s office continues to assess the situation, determining whether action against Kutti is warranted. Stay tuned for further updates as this complex legal battle progresses.

FAQ:

1. Who is Trevian Kutti?

Trevian Kutti is a Chicago-based publicist who has worked with renowned musicians such as R. Kelly and Kanye West. She is one of the co-defendants in the Georgia election subversion case.

2. What are the charges against Trevian Kutti?

Kutti has been charged with racketeering and influencing witnesses in the Fulton County case.

3. What did Trevian Kutti say in the Instagram video?

The specific remarks made Kutti in the Instagram video were not quoted. However, they suggested a desire to negatively impact the life of the witness, Ruby Freeman, once the case concludes.

4. What is the potential consequence for Trevian Kutti?

The Fulton County district attorney’s office is considering whether to revoke Kutti’s bond due to the remarks made in the Instagram video. If bond revocation occurs, Kutti may be taken into custody pending trial.

5. Has a trial date been set?

No, a trial date has not been set yet. The legal proceedings are ongoing, and updates will be provided as they become available.